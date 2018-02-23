CHICAGO (AP) — Warren Buffett is stepping down from the board of directors of Kraft Heinz Co.
The Chicago-based food and beverage giant says the 87-year-old billionaire investor will retire from its board when his term ends in April as he moves to cut back on travel.
Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., a conglomerate based in Omaha, Nebraska.
Kraft Heinz said its board will nominate Alexandre Van Damme to take Buffett’s seat. Van Damme is also a board member of Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Restaurant Brands International.
