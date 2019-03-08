LOS ANGELES (AP) — Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara is apologizing to his staff amid a WarnerMedia investigation into sexual misconduct reports prompted by an article in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.
Tsujihara is under scrutiny for claims that he promised acting roles and auditions to an actress whom he was having a sexual relationship with.
In the memo obtained by The Associated Press Friday, Tsujihara says he regrets making mistakes in his personal life that have caused pain and embarrassment to people he loves and the company.
He says he intends to cooperate with the investigation and the third-party law firm enlisted to review the claims.
The actress involved has said in a statement that there was no impropriety and she has no claims against him.