In response to the shooting in its El Paso, Texas, store last month that killed 22 people, Walmart said Tuesday it would stop selling certain types of ammunition that are commonly used by hunters but can also be used in military assault rifles.

The company also announced it would begin stopping customers from openly carrying firearms into its stores in states with open carry laws.

The nation’s largest retailer made the announcement after weeks of discussion about how best to respond to the violence Aug. 3. The company said that after “selling through our current inventory commitments” it would discontinue the sale of certain short-barrel rifle ammunition and all handgun ammunition.

Walmart had stopped selling the type of assault-style rifle that was used in the El Paso shooting several years ago, but the company decided to go further by ceasing to sell effectively any ammunition that could be used in these weapons.

Walmart is one of the largest corporations in the United States and its single biggest private employer.

The retailer acknowledged that its new policies may be unpopular with many customers and even some employees who are adamantly opposed to firearm restrictions.

Advertising

Since the shooting in El Paso, which came a few days after two people were fatally shot by a disgruntled worker at a Walmart in Mississippi, the company said it had undertaken a “thoughtful and deliberate” process in formulating a response.

The move to stop customers from openly bringing firearms into stores, which other companies, like Starbucks, have taken in recent years, could prove challenging for Walmart. Tens of thousands of store workers will have to be trained how to request that customers not openly carry their weapons into the stores.

A Walmart spokesman said that employees would be taking a “nonconfrontational” approach in carrying out the new policy but that the stores were willing to contact law enforcement if a customer became disruptive. Walmart eventually will start posting signs around stores outlining the rule.

The decision is expected to reduce the company’s share of the nation’s ammunition market to as low as 6%, from 20%. The company said last month that it accounted for about 2% of the nation’s firearm sales.