NEW YORK (AP) — Not handy around the house? Walmart is testing a service that lets shoppers hire someone to assemble a bookcase or hang a TV.
The test, which started recently in Atlanta only, is a partnership with on-demand online services platform Handy. Shoppers who buy furniture or a TV at the stores participating in the limited pilot program can also pay for Handy’s services and book a professional to help.
Retailers are increasingly looking for ways to make shopping more convenient so customers will want to buy more. Ikea recently announced it would buy Handy rival TaskRabbit, which sends people to assemble its products. And online furniture seller Wayfair already offers Handy’s services for its shoppers.
Bentonville, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart Stores Inc. says the test is in a small number of Atlanta stores.
