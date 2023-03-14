Paper or plastic will no longer be a question asked by Walmart cashiers across Washington as the company goes bagless starting in April.

Single-use bags can currently be purchased for eight cents each, but on April 18, customers may see a surge in fellow shoppers walking out of stores with unbagged groceries or sending someone to the car to grab reusable bags collecting dust in the back seat.

This follows retailers’ Beyond the Bag Consortium in 2020 and the 2021 Washington state law that banned single-use plastic bags.

Washington isn’t the first area where Walmart has gone bagless. As of January 2023, the company had eliminated paper and plastic bags in Canada, Mexico, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Colorado and Connecticut.

To prepare for the shift, Walmart began rolling out new branded reusable bags for purchase in October. The company said it also has improved the placement of reusable bags in stores and adjusted checkout lines to accommodate more reusable bags.

Delivery will continue to use paper bags, and stores will provide single-use bags as needed for raw meats and proteins, produce and chemicals to ensure food safety and prevent contamination.

“Eliminating single-use bags is part of our effort to reduce waste at our stores and help keep Washington communities and ecosystems clean,” Jane Ewing, senior vice president of Walmart Sustainability, said in a news release. “Our Washington customers want to be engaged on this journey, and Walmart is committed to making the sustainable choice convenient and accessible every day.”