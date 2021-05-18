NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Twilio Inc., up $2.34 to $299.54.
The cloud communications company is buying business texting platform Zipwhip for about $850 million.
Chevron Corp., down $3.29 to $106.18.
Oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.
Walmart Inc., up $3.02 to $141.91.
The world’s largest retailer beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., up $6.31 to $81.44.
The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study on a potential muscular dystrophy treatment.
Core-Mark Holding Co., up $2.89 to $45.08.
The wholesale consumer products distributor is being bought by Performance Food Group in a $2.5 billion deal.
Desktop Metal Inc., down 19 cents to $13.37.
The 3D printing technology company is buying Adaptive3D.
D.R. Horton Inc., down $3.41 to $92.24.
Homebuilders slipped after a report showed that U.S. home construction fell surprisingly sharply in April.
Baidu Inc., down 32 cents to $188.88.
The web search company slipped along with the broader market, despite reporting solid first-quarter earnings.