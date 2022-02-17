Walmart navigated rising inflation and fickle consumer confidence in its fourth quarter, as sales rose and profit increased, beating analysts’ expectations.

The nation’s largest retailer said Thursday that its total revenue rose to $152.9 billion in the three months ending in January, up 0.5% from a year earlier, while operating income increased 7.3% to $5.9 billion.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.53, which was higher than the $1.50 that many analysts expected.

“We had another strong quarter to finish off a strong year,” the company’s CEO, Doug McMillon, said in a statement. “We have momentum in our business in all three segments. We’re being aggressive with our plans and executing on the strategy.”

The earnings report comes a day after the Commerce Department reported that retail sales jumped 3.8% in January from the prior month, a sign of the economy’s resilience in the pandemic. The increase was attributed to greater consumer spending but also, in part, to fast-rising prices.

As the largest grocery chain in the country, Walmart is especially susceptible to the effects of inflation, which has reached its highest level in four decades in the United States. The company, which employs more than 1.6 million people in the United States, has also been raising wages to compete for workers amid high turnover in the retail industry during the pandemic.

The company’s sales in the quarter across its U.S. business increased 5.7% to about $105 billion, while gross profit margins increased slightly. Asked about inflation on a conference call with analysts, Walmart executives said the company was managing inflationary pressures but did not go into details about whether cost increases were being passed along to customers.

Walmart said that it expected total sales growth of about 4% in the coming year and that it was raising its annual dividend by 2% to $2.24 per share.

Walmart’s stock price was up 4% at the close of trading Thursday.