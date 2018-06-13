FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Walmart opened a new milk processing plant in Fort Wayne that employs nearly 200 workers.

The plant will produce white and chocolate milk for roughly 500 Walmart stores in Indiana, Kentucky Ohio, Illinois and Michigan. The milk will be sourced from nearly 30 dairy farms in both Indiana and Michigan.

The company was joined by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb for an opening ceremony on Wednesday. The Republican praised the company and said the new facility was a product of the state’s “pro-business climate.”

Walmart says it has nearly 40,000 employees in the state spread out across 130 stores as well as online operations.