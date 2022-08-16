NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Walmart Inc., up $6.77 to $139.37.
The nation’s largest retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.
Home Depot Inc., up $12.77 to $327.38.
The home improvement retailer reaffirmed its 2022 forecast for earnings and sales growth.
Fabrinet, up $15.04 to $115.75.
The supplier of optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
BHP Group Ltd., up $3.23 to $57.97.
The mining company reported encouraging fiscal year financial results.
Crane Holdings Co., up $1.77 to $107.60.
The maker of aerospace equipment and electronics systems sold its Redco unit, which held its asbestos liabilities.
Lumentum Holdings Inc., down $6.59 to $89.60.
The optical networking products maker gave investors a discouraging revenue forecast.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 83 cents to $63.51.
Energy companies slipped along with falling crude oil prices.
ZipRecruiter Inc., down $1.14 to $19.83.
The online employment marketplace gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.