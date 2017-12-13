NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is providing workers with an app aimed at helping them budget their money and get paid before payday.

The retailer says it teamed up with financial technology startup Even to provide the services to Walmart’s 1.4 million workers. The Even app automatically plans ahead for bills or savings goals. And it allows Walmart workers to access cash before a scheduled payday up to eight times a year for free.

Walmart says it will cover the costs for Even for both full and part-time workers. Users will have to pay a fee if they want to get paid earlier more than eight times a year.

Critics say the service is another sign that Walmart doesn’t pay its workers enough.