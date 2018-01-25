NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is planning to sell e-books and audiobooks, its latest effort to encroach on an area of Amazon strength.
The nation’s largest retailer said Thursday it has struck a deal to use Tokyo-based Rakuten Inc.’s e-reading service called Kobo to sell e-books and audio books as well as offer e-readers in Walmart stores and online in the U.S. later this year.
The content will be accessible through a Walmart-Kobo app on both Apple and Android devices. Kobo offers nearly 6 million titles from thousands of publishers.
As part of its alliance with Rakuten, which is Japan’s largest e-commerce company, Walmart will also launch a new online grocery delivery service in that country, starting in the third quarter.
