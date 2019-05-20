Walmart is rolling out three Android-powered tablet computers this week, all priced under $100, to grab sales from Apple Inc.’s market-leading iPad.

The devices, under Walmart’s Onn store brand, include an 8-inch version for $64, a 10.1-inch model for $79 and one at the same larger size with a detachable keyboard for $99. All have Google’s Android operating system, 16 gigabytes of storage and promise 5.5 hours of use before a charge is needed. IPads start at $329.

The new gadgets are part of Walmart’s broader push to revitalize its electronics section and, if successful, could provide a jolt to the sluggish tablet market, which declined in 2018, according to data tracker Strategy Analytics. The company has also started selling Bluetooth-enabled wireless earbuds for $39.88 that are designed to undercut Apple’s AirPods, which sell for four times as much.