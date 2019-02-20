A longtime Walmart greeter who has cerebral palsy is afraid he’ll be out of work after store officials changed his job description to add tasks that he’s physically unable to do.

Adam Catlin uses a walker and is legally blind. He says he was told by management at the Walmart in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, that he needs to be able to lift at least 25 pounds (11 kilograms), stand for long periods of time, and read receipts in order to be able to keep his current job.

Walmart calls Catlin a “valued member of the team” and says it’s looking for a way to keep him in the store.

Catlin’s plight became public after his mother wrote about it on Facebook. Her post has been shared thousands of times, with longtime customers and strangers alike expressing outrage.