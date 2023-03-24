Walmart is closing an underperforming store in Everett that some neighboring businesses say has been plagued by theft.

“We’ve seen people come out with TVs, big boxes of who knows what, a vacuum one time,” said Hannah Barnett, who works at the Bud Hut marijuana shop across state Highway 99 from the Walmart, which the company says will close April 21.

Walmart said in a statement Friday the store, at 11400 Highway 99, is being shut down after the retailer determined it “hasn’t performed as well as we hoped.” The retailer said the store’s 198 employees can transfer to other Walmart locations, including a Supercenter at 1605 S.E. Everett Mall Way and five other stores in Snohomish County. Walmart has 65 locations in Washington.

But several businesses near the closing store said shoplifting has become a serious problem, including at Walmart.

“From what I’ve heard from Walmart staff, to me, that’s the cause of the closure,” said Dennis Matheson, owner of nearby Chuck’s Chevron Services Center. “You know, when you go over [to Walmart] and the socks are under lock and key, it’s very evident” theft is a problem.

Over at Imrans Market, store employee Jabeen Qureshi said Walmart employees who stopped in “always told us of the trouble over there.”

A Walmart spokesperson didn’t comment on reports of shoplifting.

Opened in 2006, the Highway 99 Walmart is one of 15 Walmarts in 11 states Walmart reportedly slated for closure in 2023, according to Business Insider.

The big-box retailer periodically reviews performance at its nearly 5,000 U.S. stores “and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations,” the company said Friday. Last April, Walmart closed its location in Factoria.

Walmart said “there is no single cause” for any store closure and that decisions are based on “current and projected financial performance, location, population, customer needs, and the proximity of other nearby stores.”

But top company officials have also acknowledged that shoplifting is a rising problem for Walmart nationally and could lead to closures if left unchecked.

“Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC in December. When asked about reports that some police departments and prosecutors have relaxed enforcement of theft laws, McMillon said: “If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close.”

In late February, Walmart said it was closing its two Portland stores, though other locations remain open in the surrounding area. Walmart didn’t give shoplifting as a reason, but Portland police say theft has become a serious problem for stores. “We’re having big retailers leave,” Jordan Zaitz, with Portland police, told KPTV. “I mean to have Walmart close two of its stores is a really big deal. The people in those neighborhoods, that’s where they shop.”

Everett police say they aren’t aware of “a higher incidence of shoplifting” at the Highway 99 store compared to other local retailers, said department spokesperson Ora Hamel. “Shoplifting is probably an issue everywhere, but there’s no higher incidence that we know of reported there than other [retailers].”

Crime and safety issues have been cited in other local closures.

In July, Starbucks closed its store near the Highway 99 Walmart and five stores in Seattle due to the number of crime-related complaints logged at each location.

Theft and other property crime in Everett in 2022 was up 17% from 2019, but down by 17% from 2016, according to estimates presented in August to the City Council by police Chief Dan Templeman.

In Seattle, larceny and theft in 2022 were up 10% from 2019 and up 5% from 2016, according to Seattle Police Department data.

Walmart owns the property in Everett but hasn’t outlined plans for it, according to the The Daily Herald.

Walmart hopes to minimize any disruptions from the closure. The company said pharmacy staff will help move customer prescriptions to other stores and emphasized efforts to retain all store employees, who it said were not to blame for the closure.

“This decision is in no way a reflection of their hard work and customer service,” the company said.

This story has been updated with additional store closing reported by Business Insider.