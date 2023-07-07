WALLA WALLA — Summer brings warmer and longer days, relaxation and in the case of Valley locals, Walla Walla sweet onions.

For others, such as Michael J. Locati, a fourth-generation onion farmer, it means a season packed with hard work and early mornings.

“Harvest normally starts at 3 or 4 a.m.,” Locati said. “It’s a lot of work and it’s labor intensive.”

“We have to be really careful when we harvest onions because they are full of water and bruise easily,” Locati said. “A machine would just pulverize them.”

Locati Farms has become a large-scale organization that primarily sells onions to retailers such as Costco and Fred Meyer. “We want to have the onions in a Costco warehouse within seven days,” Locati said. “Hopefully, it’ll be on someone’s BBQ by 8.”

The farm plants onions three times a year to ensure a steady supply of the vegetables through summer. Locati said the company has not changed how it has harvested onions by hand for more than 100 years, but they have made some advancements in storing and curing them.

Advertising

“Just with the change of farming practices, we probably have doubled our yields in comparison to what was being done in the early 1900s,” he said. “One thing that hasn’t changed is the heirloom seed that my grandpa raised, it’s still the same one we use today.”

The Locati family has been farming along the foothills of the Blue Mountains since 1905.

In 1909, Locati bought his own farm near the Blue Mountains, where he began cultivating his own crop of onions. By the 1940s, his sons, Ambrose and Pete, assumed responsibility for managing their father’s farm. Alongside their cousin Virgil Criscola, they established the first onion packing shed, marking a significant milestone in their journey.

Michael J. Locati took over for his uncle who also happens to share his name, Michael F. Locati, in 2014.

“The heritage inspires me to continue the tradition,” Locati said. “I have learned how to be patient and to be humble. I also just really enjoy farming.”

Castoldi’s Family Farm

Paul Castoldi and his nephew Nathan have spent the past weeks running around their family farm to prepare much-coveted bags of produce.

Advertising

The green and red bags sporting the Castoldi logo hold regular and jumbo-size genuine Walla Walla Sweet Onions.

“The most challenging aspect of doing this work is dealing with labor issues, state regulations and the cost of everything going up,” Paul Castoldi said. “It’s a lot to take care of.”

“The weather is a huge thing, too,” his nephew added. “A lot of the times we plant and hope for the best.”

Castoldi’s plants both spring and fall onions stretching their season from harvesting spring onions through summer and then planting winter onion varieties. Everything is hand-harvested and sorted.

The Castoldi story began in 1903 when Andrea Castoldi immigrated to the United States from Italy. He worked in California for two years before heading to Walla Walla, where he began raising onions with friends and relatives.

In 1924, he bought his own farm and harvested his first sweet onion crop in 1926. At that time, Andrea’s two sons, Angelo and Guy, were farming along his side.

Advertising

Together they carefully selected an onion variety that matured earlier, had a nice shape and color and tasted good. The Castoldis preserved the onions for seed and within a few years they had developed their own variety of onion that would later be known as the Walla Walla sweet onion.

Paul Castoldi said people look forward to the summer months. They have had people stopping by since April to see whether the sweets are in.

“We’re the state vegetable, if that tells you anything,” he said.

Jimenez Farms

Felipe Jimenez, owner and operator of Jimenez Farms, developed a 50-acre plot of land off Stateline Road near Milton-Freewater more than 15 years ago.

“This is my playground,” Jimenez said as he overlooked the rows of onions that went as far as the eye could see.

Jimenez said he was working for local farmers for more than 20 years before he decided he wanted to have his own farm. Today, he has successfully cultivated a thriving asparagus and onion crop that seemingly gets better each year.

Sponsored

He said water and weather have been the biggest factors of the large and plentiful onions growing in a field outside his home. “It can be pretty tricky finding out just how much water to give the onions, because if you give them too much, they’ll split.”

Jimenez Farms has bags of onions ranging in sizes from medium, jumbo, colossal and super colossal.

“The biggest onion I have ever seen grown on my farm was over 3 pounds,” he said. “Most of the onions this year are about 1 ½ to 2 ½ pounds.”

Jimenez said some farmers prefer not to grow their onions as large as he does, but that’s what the customers seem to want. “I have to think about who the onions are for and who are eating them.”

The onions are hand-harvested, and the roots and green tops are cut off. Then they’re sorted by size and put into burlap bags to cure in the field for a few days to help them last longer for customers.

“It’s hard work, and it doesn’t end until the onions are out of the ground,” he said.

For Jimenez, cultivating onions, asparagus and other crops has been a learning experience that has given him lessons that he uses in daily life.

“You have to have the willingness to work,” he said. “You could say, ‘I’ll deal with it tomorrow,’ but that’s not going to work. I must put my mind into it and take care and nourish all of the crops that I grow. It never ends. You just have to do it.”