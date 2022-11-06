Larger wineries in parts of rural Walla Walla County may soon be able to operate full-service restaurants and more easily develop short-term lodging units, if zoning codes are changed.

Opponents say those developments would harm relatively quiet rural areas by increasing traffic, noise and other problems.

But Yellowhawk Resort and Sparkling House has requested that the county change its zoning codes, contending such development is already possible, but only under a complicated process that has fewer guardrails.

A simpler, more responsible approach is needed, said Dan Thiessen, co-owner and managing partner of the resort.

The resort seeks to build overnight lodging and a restaurant, which it says would draw more tourism to the area.

“If and when we get this approved and built out, there’s nothing like it anywhere in Eastern Washington,” Thiessen said. “We feel it would be a unique opportunity.”

Specifically, the requested amendment would allow for Type 3 wineries, which allow restaurants and significantly more overnight lodging, to be developed in the county’s rural residential 5-acre (RR-5) zones.

Those zones serve as a buffer between rural and more dense residential areas, and lots within them must generally be at least 5 acres. If allowed, Type 3 wineries would need to be on at least 20 acres.

Most of the RR-5 zones surround the cities of Walla Walla and College Place, with smaller areas in Burbank and near Touchet.

The county is considering allowing the proposed developments with conditional use permits, meaning even if the amendment was accepted, a proposed Type 3 winery would need to be individually approved by the county hearing examiner.

The conditional use process is intended to ensure development is compatible with the character of an area, is supported by adequate facilities such as roads and doesn’t create a nuisance or safety hazard, among other conditions.

Type 3 wineries would be able to operate a restaurant and up to 1.5 units per acre of overnight lodging, such as cottages. Among other restrictions, at least 25% of the overall project site must remain undeveloped for agricultural or other uses.

This isn’t the first time a winery has applied for Type 3 wineries to be allowed in this kind of rural-residential zone. Abeja Winery & Inn went through a similar process in 2018.

But Yellowhawk is pursuing a code amendment that would allow this type of development in all RR-5 zones, Thiessen said.

“We feel that the county as a whole has an opportunity to create the guidelines and parameters for the entire county and not just our specific site,” Thiessen said.

“We’re not the only ones in the county looking to do this. We see a huge need in the market for overnight accommodations.”