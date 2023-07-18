Microsoft’s announcement that new corporate artificial intelligence tools will cost $30 per user per month on top of what most business customers already pay boosted its stock price Tuesday.

Microsoft jumped as much as 6% after providing details on pricing for some the Microsoft 365 Copilot tools, which work with Office software.

Microsoft has been testing Microsoft 365 Copilot, which uses data from the internet as well as a company’s own internal information, with about 600 customers, including General Motors and Goodyear.

Copilot will be offered for subscription plans that currently range in price from $12.50 to $57 a user each month. Microsoft didn’t say when Copilot, which is based on technology from artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, will be broadly available.

The pricing announced Tuesday at Microsoft’s partners conference, reflects strong demand for corporate AI products and the cost of running them. Microsoft cloud and AI Chief Scott Guthrie told Bloomberg Businessweek in May that his inbox has been inundated with CEOs asking for access. Microsoft’s Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood has said the company’s new AI products will become the software company’s fastest business to hit $10 billion.

Still, these kinds of services require expensive computer chips and intense cloud-computing power to do things like answer questions, analyze spreadsheets, generate slide shows and predict future business issues.

The company Tuesday also previewed a more confidential Bing search engine chat for corporate customers that is included in various versions of Microsoft 365 for Business and will be offered as a stand-alone subscription for others. The enterprise version protects private corporate data so that companies can let employees put in confidential information.

The company is also rolling out previously announced visual search features in Bing Chat, which let users upload images and ask questions about them or search for related information.

In addition to Microsoft, Apple and Meta Platforms are trading well. Much of the rally has been fueled by investor excitement over AI, a technology that many of Big Tech firms are exposed to. The pricing that Microsoft detailed on Tuesday is seen as higher than expected, and analysts said it could support the company’s growth prospects going forward.

This article includes reporting by Bloomberg’s Ryan Vlastelica.