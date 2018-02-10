Nasdaq, a pioneer in the shift to electronic trading, will move its global headquarters from lower Manhattan to Times Square

Soon there’ll be a little less Wall Street on Wall Street.

Nasdaq, a pioneer in the shift to electronic trading, announced Wednesday that it will move its global headquarters to 4 Times Square by December 2021 to join its MarketSite facility, where it rings in the start and end of each day’s trading session, among other ceremonies.

Nasdaq has signed a 15-year lease for 145,000 square feet in the Durst Organization building, including an extension of its current lease of 24,000 square feet for the space that serves as its public face, according to a statement by the two companies. It is currently based at 1 Liberty Plaza.

Among the firms that have moved partly or entirely from Lower Manhattan are JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, which is based at 1585 Broadway near Times Square, after opening for business in 1935 at 2 Wall St.

Nasdaq’s move is good news for Times Square, which faces defections from some of its longtime tenants.