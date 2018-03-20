AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a Texas state agency from withholding from Wal-Mart licenses to sell liquor by the bottle.
In a 50-page ruling signed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin, Texas, concurred with Wal-Mart’s constitutional challenge to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission refusal of licenses for retail liquor sales.
The giant retailer wants to get into the business of selling liquor in Texas but argued that restrictions on package liquor licenses, some dating to the end of Prohibition, amounted to unconstitutional discrimination.
There was no response to a message late Tuesday to a commission spokesman.
Most Read Business Stories
- Retail turmoil triggers new visions for shopping malls like Northgate in Seattle
- These companies will pay you to shut off your phone
- Spurred by Amazon, Airbus reportedly weighs building A330 cargo model
- Amid bidding war for Amazon HQ2, Pittsburgh debates trade-offs
- H&M’s battle over graffiti fuels debate over street artists’ copyright privileges