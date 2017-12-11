WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is taking a second emergency move to keep the government from going above the debt limit that is now back in effect.

In a letter to congressional leaders, Mnuchin says he will not be able to fully invest in a large civil service retirement and disability fund. He says skipped investments will be restored once the debt limit has been raised.

In September, Congress agreed to suspend the debt limit, allowing the government to borrow as much as it needed. But that suspension ended Friday.

The government says the debt subject to limit stood at $20.46 trillion on Friday. Mnuchin has said he will employ various “extraordinary measures” to buy time until Congress raises the limit.