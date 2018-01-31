BusinessNation & World Wages and benefits rise 2.6 percent in 2017, best 12-month gain since spring of 2015 Originally published January 31, 2018 at 5:32 am Updated January 31, 2018 at 5:34 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and benefits rise 2.6 percent in 2017, best 12-month gain since spring of 2015. The Associated Press Next StoryWages rise at 2.6 percent in 2017 despite Q4 slowdown Previous StorySurvey: US companies added healthy 234,000 jobs in January