Many businesses in the Washington service industry are grappling with how to handle the upcoming increase in the minimum wage.

The minimum wage will increase to $15.74 per hour in January. The $1.25 increase, or 8.7%, will give the state the highest minimum wage in the country.

Cities can set minimum wages higher than the state. For 2022, for example, Seattle’s minimum wage is $17.27 an hour for most workers. SeaTac’s is $17.54. The federal minimum hourly wage, unchanged since 2009, is $7.25.

Allen Rhoades, owner of the Rockfish Grill and Anacortes Brewery in Anacortes, said he will have no choice but to raise prices. Rhoades said an 8% increase in wages doesn’t necessarily mean an 8% increase in prices.

He said he has to find a balance. He said he will weigh the pros and cons of cutting in other areas, such as advertising and promotions.

Rhoades said labor is by far his biggest cost. When wages and benefits are added up, they account for nearly half of his costs.

When Skagit Valley Burgers Express owners Barbara and John Borders read several years ago that Seattle was raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour, they decided to increase their employees’ wages as well.

The employees received another wage increase recently, and Barbara Borders said it has put additional stress on the business.

“We take it day by day, but it is important to get ahead of the curve as much as possible,” she said.

Rhoades said there is often a large pay gap between those employees who earn tips and those who do not. With the help of tips, serving can be a career for some of his employees, but the same does not hold true for the cooks who receive only a portion of tips.

John Borders said after tips he would estimate his employees are making upward of $20 an hour.

Anne Bussiere, owner of Annie’s Pizza Station in Concrete, Skagit County, said her employees share tips and are trained to do all of the jobs in the restaurant, so if one employee is unable to make it in to work someone else can jump in and help.

In order to cope with an increase in the minimum wage, Bussiere has historically raised prices.

“I think it’s important that people have a living wage,” she said. “But you can’t exactly raise prices too crazy or people won’t come.”

Borders said while some of the increase in wages can be passed on to customers, not all of it can be. Instead, Skagit Valley Burgers Express will get by with less profit.

Mark Liones, owner of the Cap Sante Inn in Anacortes, said all of his employees make more $16 an hour to keep him competitive with other businesses in the area. The housekeepers also earn tips, primarily during the busy season, which Liones said is May through October.

Food, which has seen large increases in cost because of inflation, is roughly one-third of the business costs, Rhoades said.

“The margins in the restaurant industry are small,” he said. “The margins are low, so we just have to sharpen our pencil all the time.”

Rhoades said he counts himself lucky among restaurant owners because he has the time and ability to do the accounting weekly.

This allows him see where money is being spent, and if there are any adjustments that can be made immediately to keep him from having to increase prices.

The increase in minimum wage is not the only issue facing service industry businesses.

During the summer, Rhoades said he likes to have about 45 employees, but that workers are getting harder and harder to find.

He said what seems to be missing are the high school-age workers over the summer, and he is not sure where they have gone.

Bussiere said turnover is usually high in the food service industry as many take jobs while in high school, then leave as they head to college.

However, recent turnover has been higher than usual and she is not sure why.

“People don’t stay put anymore,” Bussiere said.