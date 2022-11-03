A King County judge has temporarily blocked Albertsons from paying a controversial $4 billion dividend to investors as part of the retailer’s proposed merger with rival Kroger.

On Thursday, King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson approved a motion by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson to temporarily block the dividend, scheduled to be paid Monday, until the court can more fully consider whether the payment violates antitrust laws.

The ruling is the latest hurdle to plans that would combine two of the nation’s largest grocery chains, which some critics worry could mean reduced competition, higher food prices and even the closure of under-performing locations, including some in Washington state. Albertsons, which owns Safeway, and Kroger, which owns QFC and Fred Meyer, are among the biggest players in Washington state.

“I am temporarily restraining and adjoining Albertsons from issuing its post-closing dividend,” Judson said at the closing of Thursday’s hour-long hearing. Payment is blocked last at least until next Thursday, when King County Superior Court Judge Ken Schubert is scheduled to more closely review arguments in the case.

“There is obviously further information and evidence that needs to be presented,” Judson noted.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Ferguson claimed the dividend is illegal because it potentially undercuts the ability of Albertsons to keep all its locations open during the several years needed to complete the merger.

Ferguson’s arguments were echoed by attorneys general in Illinois, California and the District of Columbia, which on Wednesday jointly sued to block the dividend in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The $4 billion dividend has drawn fire from state and federal officials, labor unions, Albertsons and Kroger employees, and shoppers since it was announced last month as part of the proposed merger.

One big concern is the potential impact of such a large payment on Albertsons. To win regulatory approval for the merger, Albertsons and Kroger must sell hundreds of locations in areas where they have too much market overlap. So-called divestiture could have a major impact in Seattle and elsewhere in Washington, where Kroger and Albertsons collectively have more nearly 350 locations. That includes than 150 in the greater Seattle area, some of them just minutes apart.

Kroger and Albertsons have agreed to put the divested locations in a standalone company, managed by Albertsons, and then sell them a competing retailer or retailers as part of the approval process.

But some antitrust and business experts have questioned whether locations chosen for divesture might already be struggling financially. They worry that an cash-strapped Albertsons might fail to keep all those locations open while it finds a willing buyer and that some divested stores could end up closing, as happened after the 2015 merger between Albertsons and Safeway.

Thursday’s ruling wasn’t surprising, according to legal experts. Courts routinely grant temporary restraining orders in cases where failure to restrain an action would undermine a party’s larger legal claim, even if that claim has yet to be reviewed or affirmed by a court.

Despite Thursday’s ruling, Ferguson’s legal arguments have drawn skeptical responses by legal experts and industry observers. Many experts agree that the dividend payment could make Albertsons struggle to maintain divested stores, thus undermining its case with regulators reviewing the merger.

But they say it’s questionable whether Washington state has the legal authority to block the dividend now merely on the grounds that payment could eventually undermine the case for the merger.

Those doubts are echoed Arun Sundaram, a market analyst at CFRA Research who follows the grocery business. Although the lawsuits by Washington and other states “will increase litigation risk for the merger,” they’re unlikely to halt the dividend payment, Sundaram said.

“These lawsuits are unprecedented, so we believe these Attorney Generals will face an uphill climb to stop” the dividend, he said.

