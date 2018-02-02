LONDON (AP) — Vodafone is confirming that it is in early stage discussions with Liberty Global regarding the potential acquisition of some “overlapping continental European assets” that are owned by Liberty Global.
Vodafone acknowledged the discussions in a statement Friday that followed reports of talks in the Financial Times. The newspaper reported that the talks were likely to involve holdings in the U.K. and Germany.
Vodafone, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, says there is no certainty the deal will take place and was at pains to say the matter was limited in scope.
In a statement, the company says “Vodafone is not in discussion with Liberty Global regarding a combination of both companies.”
Vodafone Group has some 522.8 million mobile customers and 18.8 million fixed broadband customers.