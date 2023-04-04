NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., down 5 cents to 15 cents.
The Richard Branson-backed satellite launch company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Kirkland’s Inc., up 3 cents to $2.88.
The home decor retailer reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.
Lindsay Corp., down $17.47 to $133.81.
The irrigation equipment supplier reported weak fiscal second-quarter revenue.
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., up 34 cents to $15.15.
The owner of CNN and HBO is reportedly near a deal for a TV series based on Harry Potter.
Acuity Brands Inc., down $20.20 to $163.13.
The lighting maker’s fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Greenlane Holdings Inc., down 3 cents to 35 cents.
The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories reported weak fourth quarter revenue.
Newmont Corp., up $1.88 to $51.35.
The gold miner gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., down 94 cents to $40.26.
The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.