MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic has conducted the first powered test flight of its new space tourism rocket.
Virgin Galactic tweets that the spaceship named Unity was carried aloft by its mother ship and released over California’s Mojave Desert early Thursday.
The company says the spacecraft achieved supersonic speed before the pilots shut down the engine and it glided back to Mojave Air & Space Port.
This was Virgin Galactic’s first powered flight since the 2014 crash of its original spaceship that killed one of its two pilots.
Most Read Business Stories
- Sea-Tac airport’s new international facility is running over budget and behind schedule
- Seaplane service from Lake Union to Vancouver starts April 26, but it won’t be cheap
- Amazon will open Spheres to public twice a month
- Boeing hit by U.S.-China tariff war in boost to Airbus jets
- UPS seen at ‘breaking point’ as pilots lament outsourcing
Unity was previously flown on test flights in which it remained attached to the mother ship and others in which it was released to glide without lighting the rocket.
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson tweets that “Space feels tantalisingly close now.”