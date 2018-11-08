HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The leaders of Vietnam and Cuba are pledging to deepen relations between two of the world’s few remaining communist countries.
President Nguyen Phu Trong and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel witnessed the signing of trade and finance agreements on Friday.
Trong said at a news conference the two leaders discussed ways to deepen their countries’ economic and trade ties as well as other fields. Diaz-Canel said his visit will help to strengthen cooperation between the two allies.
Diaz-Canel is on a three-day visit to Vietnam as part of his first international tour since taking office in April. He has already visited Russia, North Korea and China and will visit Laos after Vietnam.
