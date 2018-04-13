Newly released police video shows officers talking to a woman in her car hours before she opened fire at YouTube’s California headquarters. She tells them she has no intention of hurting herself or others.
Nasim Aghdam had been reported missing by her family in Southern California and police found her asleep in her car in parking in the city of Mountain View, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from YouTube’s headquarters.
In video made public Friday, Aghdam is awakened by officers and appears disheveled but is cooperative and calm.
Police did not ask if she had any weapons in her car.
Police said Aghdam was angry about YouTube’s policies when she opened fire at the company’s headquarters about 11 hours later.
Three people were wounded before she fatally shot herself.