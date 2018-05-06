OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Video from 24 years of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meetings with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are now available online.

Buffett provided recordings of the meetings dating back to 1994 to CNBC, and the network added footage from its interviews with Buffett over the years.

The video on the site has been organized by subject and year. So it’s possible to look up Buffett’s comments on a certain subject, such as newspapers or friendship, as well as view a certain year’s annueal meeting.

Transcripts have also been provided for the annual meeting videos, which show how much the event has grown. Roughly 40,000 attended Saturday’s annual meeting.

The videos are available online at www.Buffett.cnbc.com .