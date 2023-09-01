Canadian Victoria Clipper workers won’t be striking this Labor Day weekend thanks to a tentative agreement with the company reached at a Thursday meeting.

Last week, the workers, represented by Canada’s largest private-sector union Unifor Local 114, voted to allow a strike starting Sept. 3 because of stalled contract negotiations. A strike would have halted the only ferry that connects Seattle to Victoria, B.C., on a busy long weekend.

The ferry services between Victoria and Seattle will have an updated schedule. On Sunday, the ferry will sail to Victoria at 8 a.m. and return to Seattle at 7 p.m. On Monday, regular service will return with the ferry sailing to Victoria at 8 a.m. and back to Seattle at 5:30 p.m.

Passengers who were booked on an alternative transportation option will be contacted and rebooked on the Clipper, the company said Friday.

FRS Clipper, which has been owned by German ferry operator FRS since 2016, had developed a contingency plan to be implemented if the two parties didn’t reach a contract. It told passengers they could cancel the trip for a full refund because of a possible service disruption or accept alternative transportation, said FRS Clipper CEO Matthias Pahnke.

The alternative transportation was a chartered bus from Seattle to Port Angeles to board the ferry to Victoria — and a similar route back to Seattle, Pahnke said.

The union, Unifor Local 114, represents 25 Clipper employees on the Canadian side, including workers in customer service, ticketing, baggage handling and docking.

“Unless the employer shows up to the bargaining table with a fair offer, the Victoria Clipper will be anchored on one of the busiest tourism weekends of the year,” Lana Payne, Unifor national president, said in a statement last week.

Mobilization “on both sides of the border” is what drove the company and union representatives to reach the agreement, said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional director.

The company said in a statement the result of Thursday’s meeting “shows our commitment to enter a collective agreement with our unionized team members, allowing us to continue to provide the high level of service FRS Clipper has been offering.”

Clipper, a 37-year-old ferry service, offers one round-trip service per day. The direct service takes 2 hours and 45 minutes from Pier 69 in Seattle to downtown Victoria. The company has 110 full-time employees — with a total of 35 in Victoria. Its vessel can carry 525 passengers at full capacity.

Pahnke said the pandemic took a hard toll on Clipper. The company lost more than $10 million because of the pandemic, he said. Travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada paused the service for 17 months before resuming in September 2021.

In 2022, the recovery started, but vessel occupancy was still 50% below 2019. It was not enough to break even, he said. This year, Clipper is still carrying between 15 to 20% fewer passengers compared to 2019, Pahnke said.

Pahnke credits FRS for helping Clipper weather the pandemic turndown because of a “German conservative” management.

But Unifor argues the German company has been more difficult to work with, and that contract disputes and service disruptions are new.

The union contract expired Oct. 31, and negotiations began in May. In July, the union said the service could see disruptions before the end of summer because of the slow pace of negotiations. Canadian Clipper workers sought wage increases, adjustments to the scheduling system and better job security.

The union applied for the help of a conciliator from Canada’s National Labour Board to help close the gap between the parties. The company agreed to meet for three days during the 60-day conciliation period. The first one was in the beginning of August.

Details of the agreement will be available upon ratification of the contract, Unifor said. A vote is scheduled for next Wednesday.