NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $23.75 to $193.02.

The biotechnology company ended development of a potential treatment for a genetic condition that targets the liver.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $1.21 to $42.87.

Investors remained cautious about the beaten down restaurant and arcade owner, despite reporting surprisingly good first-quarter earnings.

Incyte Corp., down $4.95 to $82.58.

The biotechnology company’s potential eczema cream ruxolitinib faces a delayed regulatory review.

Precigen Inc., up 34 cents to $7.33.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging development update for a potential diabetes treatment.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp., up $2.86 to $25.91.

The chipmaker, which agreed to a buyout from South Dearborn, received a bigger offer from Cornucopia Investment Partners.

Advertising

Royal Caribbean Group, down 54 cents to $90.09.

The cruise line operator said two guests sharing a stateroom onboard its Celebrity Millennium tested positive for COVID-19.

MKS Instruments Inc., down $3.78 to $177.56.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies is reportedly seeking to buy Atotech.

Western Digital Corp., up $1.22 to $74.78.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers gave investors an encouraging update during a business conference.