NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
HP Inc. (HPQ), down $2.41 to $28.96.
The personal computer and printer maker cut its profit forecast for the year.
Box Inc. (BOX), down $2.84 to $27.96.
The online storage provider trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), down $14.07 to $61.71.
The video-compression chipmaker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.
PVH Corp. (PVH), up $2.40 to $83.22.
The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands raised its profit forecast for the year.
Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA), up 70 cents to $7.56.
The handbag and accessories company reported strong second-quarter earnings.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT), down $2.90 to $22.06.
The Tennessee-based boat manufacturer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for its fiscal year.
Conn’s Inc. (CONN), up 89 cents to $4.36.
The retailer’s second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.
Rex American Resources Corp. (REX), down $3.08 to $38.26.
The ethanol producer reported weak second-quarter earnings.