CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Residents of Venezuela’s capital say they’re confused by banknotes coming out of ATMs as the country’s new currency starts circulating.
The reality of President Nicolas Maduro’s economic plan kicks in Tuesday as Venezuela battles runaway inflation and a plummeting economy.
Businesses in Caracas appear slow to begin reopening following a bank holiday a day earlier to allow for the conversion.
Opposition politicians have called for a work stoppage and protests Tuesday to show dissatisfaction with Maduro’s leadership.
Most Read Business Stories
- For crew of 2,100-passenger cruise ship, frenetic 'turnaround day' in Seattle starts and ends the journey
- Darigold aims to sell more than half of its dairy output abroad despite trade spat
- Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms
- No jaywalking! Some self-driving car advocates want to reprogram pedestrians
- In Person: Terry Heckler, who drew Starbucks mermaid, can't stop sketching
Streets appear calm so far.
Venezuela’s new money has five fewer zeros, a move critics say doesn’t address deeper economic troubles.
Homemaker Maritza Vargas says she took a 5 bolivar bill from her bank in Caracas but has no idea what it would buy.