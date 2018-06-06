CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials have released two Chevron employees who were arrested in April amid a national anti-corruption investigation.

In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. oil company said its two Venezuela-based employees are “in good health” and have been reunited with their families. It did not say if the employees had been charged with any crimes.

Chevron is one of the few multinational oil companies still working in Venezuela, where the socialist government has raised royalties and seized assets to increase its control of the industry.

But mismanagement and corruption have led to a drastic fall in Venezuela’s oil production. In response, the government launched an anti-corruption investigation that has led to the arrests of an estimated 80 oil workers since last year.