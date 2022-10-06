NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
McCormick & Co., down 88 cents to $72.43.
The spices and seasonings company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
Venator Materials Plc., down 8 cents to 88 cents.
The British chemicals company warned investors about weak sales during the third quarter.
Marathon Oil Corp., up $1.06 to $28.25.
Energy stocks gained ground as oil prices edged higher.
Peloton Interactive Inc., up 34 cents to $8.83.
The maker of high-end exercise equipment plans to cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce.
Amazon.com Inc., down 65 cents to $120.30.
The internet retail giant will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.
JetBlue Airways Corp., down 20 cents to $6.95.
The airline’s $3.8 billion bid to buy Spirit Airlines has been endorsed by two firms that advise major investors on how to vote.
Chevron Corp., up $2.89 to $161.42.
The U.S. reportedly may ease sanctions on Venezuela and allow the energy company to resume pumping oil.
Constellation Brands Inc., down $3.43 to $232.52.
Investors were disappointed by the brewer of Corona beer’s latest financial update.