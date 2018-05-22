DENISON, Iowa (AP) — A man who operates a vehicle dealership in Denison has been charged with theft and fraudulent sale practices.

Crawford County Court records say 57-year-old Robert “Bob” Adams faces 14 counts of theft, one of fraudulent practices and one of ongoing criminal conduct. His attorney, Alfredo Parrish, said Tuesday that Adams “is innocent and will be exonerated.”

Customers say Adams didn’t forward to the appropriate agencies or entities money paid for title transfers and warranty contracts and protection plans. His Adams Motor Co. also is accused of selling vehicles without paying off outstanding loans still owed, which meant buyers couldn’t get clear title.

The Iowa Transportation Department is moving against the dealer license issued to Adams.