BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The town of Bennington has reached an agreement with a developer to put up buffer zones to shield a 2.2-megawatt solar installation from the view of nearby businesses.
The Bennington Banner reports that the proposed ground-mounted solar facility is slated to be built next to several businesses. The agreement calls for vegetation buffer zones to screen the solar project from the businesses’ view.
The Battle Creek Solar 1 project will be built on a 40.6-acre piece of land near businesses along Route 67A.
Town officials unanimously voted to support the buffer zone deal.
The buffer zones are also part of a condition set forth by the state in order for the developer Allco to continue the project. The developer plans to build two other solar facilities in Bennington.
___
Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com