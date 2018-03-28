LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury in Nevada awarded nearly $19 million to the family of a Las Vegas hand surgeon and bicyclist who died after being struck and swept under a bus due to what their lawyers say was a flaw in the vehicle aerodynamic design.

Motor Coach Industries attorney Timothy Nalepka said Wednesday the judgment for relatives of Dr. Kayvan Khiabani will be appealed.

Khiabani was 51 when he was struck and killed by the bus while bicycling in northwest Las Vegas in April 2017.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that family attorney Will Kemp described the bus as a “brick breadbox” that created an air flow that pulled Khiabani under the coach.

Khiabani’s two teenage sons were awarded a total of $16.2 million, and the estate of his wife, Dr. Katy Barin, was awarded $2.5 million. Barin died in October after a battle with cancer.

