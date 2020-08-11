Vancouver-based ZoomInfo Technologies released its second quarter results Monday, detailing a 62 percent year-over-year revenue gain in its first quarter as a public company following its initial public offering in June.

Revenue was reported at $110.9 million for the quarter, compared with $68.5 million in the second quarter of 2019.

The company posted an operating loss of $31.2 million and adjusted operating income of $55 million.

“We have an extraordinary opportunity ahead of us, as the need for strategic intelligence has never been greater,” CEO Henry Schuck said in a statement. “As companies navigate a highly complex business landscape and reimagine the way they go to market, we provide their sales and marketing teams with the right technologies, tools, and insights to hit their numbers.”

ZoomInfo is an online service that provides companies with data about potential business clients for marketing and sales purposes.

Schuck founded the company as DiscoverOrg in 2007, and in 2019 the company acquired competitor Zoom Information and later rebranded as ZoomInfo.

©2020 The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.)