NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., down $1.59 to $35.25.
The coffee pod maker and beverage company announced a 28 million stock offering on behalf of Mondelēz International.
Marvell Technology Inc., up $2.46 to $50.73.
The chipmaker beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Etsy Inc., up $1.89 to $170.21.
The online crafts marketplace announced an offering for $1 billion in senior notes.
Stitch Fix Inc., up $8.16 to $66.10.
The online clothing styling service reported strong client growth and beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.
Fastly Inc., $5.50 to $56.20.
The cloud service company said it had addressed an internal problem that caused dozens of websites around the globe to go down briefly.
Vail Resorts Inc., down $7.92 to $326.35.
The ski resort operator’s financial forecast for the year disappointed investors.
Citigroup Inc., down 23 cents to $79.08.
Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Regions Financial Corp., down 17 cents to $22.34.
The bank is buying home improvement lender EnerBank USA.