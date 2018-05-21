CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has a lot of older wells that are past their prime and a lot of old fields.
The Salt Creek field north of Casper, for example, was first tapped over 100 years ago but still holds crude that couldn’t be collected by conventional means.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports , outside of industry, the potential of enhanced oil recovery in Wyoming has attracted some attention.
Given that Wyoming coal is burned in power plants that then churn out problematic carbon dioxide emissions, researching how to capture that gas and put it to use in old oil fields is a match made in heaven for the state.
Most Read Business Stories
- Zunum Aero’s hybrid-electric aircraft gets a launch customer
- NYPD probing allegations of sexual misconduct against Mario Batali
- Morning after on the jobs tax: Whether it comes fast or slow, Seattle will face a reckoning | Jon Talton
- Google’s file on me was big, but not as creepy as Facebook’s
- SEC goes after local penny-stock lawyer with a long record of dubious IPOs
The University of Wyoming’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute announced recently that about $2.2 million of research is going into boosting production in vertical stripper wells.
___
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com