NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Two developers have stepped forward with proposals to supply offshore wind farm energy to Connecticut.

Utility companies Eversource and the Denmark-based Orsted made a joint proposal Monday to construct the Constitution Wind project in federal waters 65 miles off New London.

Rhode Island-based Deepwater Wind on Tuesday proposed to supply 200 megawatts of electricity to Connecticut from its Revolution Wind project in federal waters between Long Island and Martha’s Vineyard.

Eversource says its 200-megawatt plan could provide enough energy to power 100,000 homes. Orsted will develop and construct the offshore infrastructure, while Eversource will focus on the on-shore transmission process. The project would generate $16 million in taxes and reduce winter energy costs.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it will select a proposal by June.