SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Transit Authority has been awarded a $2.6 million federal grant as part of a program intended to modernize and improve bus infrastructure across the country.

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced a total of $264 million grants nationally on Thursday.

The Utah Transit Authority based in Salt Lake City plans to use the money to help construct a clean fuel center that will replace an older facility that local officials say has exceeded its useful life.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says the funds will help improve the safety and efficiency of vital bus services that millions of Americans depend on every day to get to work, school and other destinations.