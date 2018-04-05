SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Transit Authority has been awarded a $2.6 million federal grant as part of a program intended to modernize and improve bus infrastructure across the country.
The Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced a total of $264 million grants nationally on Thursday.
The Utah Transit Authority based in Salt Lake City plans to use the money to help construct a clean fuel center that will replace an older facility that local officials say has exceeded its useful life.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says the funds will help improve the safety and efficiency of vital bus services that millions of Americans depend on every day to get to work, school and other destinations.
Most Read Business Stories
- Sea-Tac airport’s new international facility is running over budget and behind schedule
- Seaplane service from Lake Union to Vancouver starts April 26, but it won’t be cheap
- Amazon will open Spheres to public twice a month
- Boeing hit by U.S.-China tariff war in boost to Airbus jets
- UPS seen at ‘breaking point’ as pilots lament outsourcing