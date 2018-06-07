OGDEN, Utah (AP) — State transportation officials are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit in northern Utah seeking to block a major reconstruction of U.S. Highway 89 through Weber and Davis counties.
A grassroots group, “Residents’ Voices United on 89,” filed a suit in Salt Lake County in April seeking to declare the Utah Department of Transportation’s environmental study of the project invalid.
That would bring a halt any highway reconstruction until another environmental review is conducted in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act.
The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reports that the UDOT’s new filing on Tuesday says nothing in the project requires any major federal action that would trigger NEPA requirements.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle-area home prices reach record highs, but increasing inventory offers a ray of hope
- Boeing’s best option for building next jet is Washington, says state-backed study
- Valve says it will allow all games in its Steam store, no matter how controversial
- Googlers miffed on pay speak out in rare annual-meeting move
- Mick Mulvaney fires all 25 members of consumer watchdog's advisory board
Among other things, the reconstruction plan would turn U.S. 89 into a six-lane, freeway-type highway along a 9-mile stretch between Farmington and U.S. Interstate 84.
___
Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net