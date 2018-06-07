OGDEN, Utah (AP) — State transportation officials are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit in northern Utah seeking to block a major reconstruction of U.S. Highway 89 through Weber and Davis counties.

A grassroots group, “Residents’ Voices United on 89,” filed a suit in Salt Lake County in April seeking to declare the Utah Department of Transportation’s environmental study of the project invalid.

That would bring a halt any highway reconstruction until another environmental review is conducted in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act.

The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reports that the UDOT’s new filing on Tuesday says nothing in the project requires any major federal action that would trigger NEPA requirements.

Among other things, the reconstruction plan would turn U.S. 89 into a six-lane, freeway-type highway along a 9-mile stretch between Farmington and U.S. Interstate 84.

___

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net