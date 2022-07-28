PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has signed a $236.7 million (242 million-euro) agreement with a United States government agency to support its energy sector, promote women’s participation and boost development.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani’s office on Thursday said the deal with the Millennium Challenge Corporation, or MCC, was signed a day earlier at the American Congress in Washington.

“Today, the USA through the MCC, reaffirmed its steadfast support for our new republic and its willingness to help us advance further in terms of sustainable economic development,” Osmani said.

She added that it was the “biggest energy investment in our country for decades” and will help Kosovo create flexibility and stability in the electricity grid by enabling greater integration of renewable resources.

It will also develop skills and strengthen the engagement of women in the energy sector and the labor market.

Kosovo, whose energy production mainly is based on coal, is confronted with a deep crisis due to the global energy price hike, although it has so far only slightly increased the power price for consumers.

“This signing represents … our commitment to work together to build modern, sustainable energy solutions which will benefit nearly 2 million Kosovars,” said MCC head Alice Albright.

Two years ago the MCC implemented another $49 million program to support Kosovo.

Kosovo was part of Serbia until an armed uprising in 1998-1999 by the ethnic Albanian majority population triggered a bloody Serb crackdown. A NATO bombing campaign to force Serbia’s troops out of Kosovo ended the war.

Serbia refuses to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence despite more than 11 years of efforts in mediation from the European Union.