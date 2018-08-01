WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a public health alert about more than two dozen beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products as a precaution due to possible parasite contamination.
The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products, distributed by Indianapolis-based Caito Foods may be contaminated with cyclospora. The parasite causes intestinal illness.
The USDA says Caito Foods was notified from their lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, that the chopped romaine used in some of the salads was being recalled.
The products were sold by grocery stores including Trader Joe’s, Walgreens and Kroger. They have the establishment number “EST. 39985 or P-39985.” The USDA has posted a complete list online . Consumers are urged to throw them away.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle-area home prices this spring rose at fastest rate since 2006 bubble
- Starbucks opens first Princi bakery in Seattle
- Alaska Air faces backlash after gay couple forced to give up seats
- Nation's housing market may be headed for biggest slowdown in years
- Tensions build between 7-Eleven and its store owners