The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated 60 Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas because of losses and damage from recent drought.
In a statement Wednesday, the USDA designated the counties of the Texas Panhandle and South Plains, along with those along the Red River and in northeastern Texas. Also covered by the designation are counties in Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico that are contiguous with the Texas disaster zone.
Qualified farm and ranch operators will be eligible for emergency loans from the USDA Farm Service Agency. Those operators have until Nov. 11 to apply for loans to help cover their losses. Each application will be judged on its own merits.
___
Most Read Business Stories
- Facebook, with 2,000 employees in Seattle, expands into new building VIEW
- 118 gender-bias complaints at Microsoft, but firm found only 1 was ‘founded,’ lawsuit says
- Boeing’s 737 hits historic milestone: 10,000 planes VIEW
- Costco says extra profit from tax cuts will be shared with employees
- Southwest passengers leap from wing after emergency landing
On the Net:
https://www.fsa.usda.gov