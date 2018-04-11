INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics is suing its insurance carriers, alleging that they haven’t fully reimbursed it for defense costs incurred in lawsuits filed by victims of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The Indianapolis-based governing body for gymnastics sued seven insurance companies Friday in Marion County.

The Indianapolis Star reports that USA Gymnastics accuses the insurers of breach of contract and alleges they haven’t provided a full defense or fully reimbursed it for defense costs in 10 lawsuits filed by women who say Nassar abused them.

Nassar worked for USA Gymnastics for 29 years and also worked at Michigan State University, which is named in many of the lawsuits.

The women’s lawsuits accuse USA Gymnastics of failing to protect athletes from Nassar’s abuse.

USA Gymnastics has denied those and other allegations.

