WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. services companies expanded at a slower pace in December for the second straight month.
The Institute for Supply Management says its services index slipped last month to 55.9 from 57.4 in November. That follows a 60.1 reading in October, which was fastest pace of growth in a dozen years. Any reading above 50 signals expansion. The services sector has reported growth for 96 consecutive months, a positive sign for the overall U.S. economy.
Measures of business activity and new orders also fell last month, but they still remain in positive territory. The employment index rose by 1 percentage point.
More than 70 percent of U.S. jobs comes from the service sector, so signs of continued expansion likely mean steady gains for the broader economy in the coming months.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state AG sues Motel 6 over giving ICE info on 9,000 guests
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- 'An attack on Seattle': Washington state officials say they won't back down on legal pot as Sessions rescinds Obama-era policy
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
- Top 17 new Seattle-area cheap eats for 2018 — plus 9 more to try | Cheap Eats VIEW