TOKYO (AP) — A top U.S. energy official says Asia is the center of growth in energy demand and offers a great opportunity to expand American liquefied natural gas exports.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette told reporters Monday that the U.S. is working with Japan and others to build facilities for U.S. LNG exports and improve their energy security.

Brouillette was in Japan to attend an international LNG conference and meet industry and government officials.

Japan is the world’s biggest importer of LNG, consuming one-third of global production. Its LNG consumption soared after nuclear plants were closed following the 2011 Fukushima disaster.